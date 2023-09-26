India’s squad for ICC World Cup 2023 announced

ISLAMABAD: India will be looking to win the trophy for the third time in their history. The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place in India with 10 teams fighting for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. India, who won the mega event in 1983 and 2011, will be looking to win the trophy for the third time in their history. The Cricket World Cup will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches. Schedule of India’s warm-up matches September 30 – vs England in Guwahati October 3 – vs Netherland in Thiruvananthapuram Schedule of India’s main round matches (all day-night) October 8 – vs Australia in Chennai October 11 – vs Afghanistan in Delhi October 14 – vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad October 19 – vs Bangladesh in Pune October 22 – vs New Zealand in Dharamsala October 29 – vs England in Lucknow November 2 – vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai November 5 – vs South Africa Kolkata November 12 – vs Netherlands in Bengaluru The day matches which will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST). If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata. India squad for ICC World Cup 2023 Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.