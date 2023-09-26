India’s squad for ICC World Cup 2023 announced

ISLAMABAD: India will be looking to win the trophy for the third time in their history.

The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place in India with 10 teams fighting for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. India, who won the mega event in 1983 and 2011, will be looking to win the trophy for the third time in their history.

The Cricket World Cup will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

Schedule of India’s warm-up matches

September 30 – vs England in Guwahati

October 3 – vs Netherland in Thiruvananthapuram

Schedule of India’s main round matches (all day-night)

October 8 – vs Australia in Chennai

October 11 – vs Afghanistan in Delhi

October 14 – vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad

October 19 – vs Bangladesh in Pune

October 22 – vs New Zealand in Dharamsala

October 29 – vs England in Lucknow

November 2 – vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai

November 5 – vs South Africa Kolkata

November 12 – vs Netherlands in Bengaluru

The day matches which will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

India squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.