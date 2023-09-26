Govt creating level playing field for businesses: minister

Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar here on Monday expressed commitment to creating a level playing field for businesses and promoting healthy competition across all sectors of economy.

She was talking to Chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, who called on the federal minister here, finance ministry posted on social media cite X.

“The Chairman CCP, Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, called on the Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs @1sakhtar, at Finance Division today….The Minister expressed GoP’s commitment to creating a level playing field for businesses & promoting healthy competition across all sectors of the economy,” the ministry said.