CPPA seeks Rs 1.82 per unit increase in tariff for August

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power tariff for August under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism. In a petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on behalf of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs), the CPPA-G maintained the actual cost of electricity remained Rs 8.4746 per unit against reference fuel charges of Rs 6.6457 per unit for the month of August. A total of 15,959 GWh electricity worth Rs 131,910 million was generated during the said period while net 15,472 GWh worth Rs 131,118 million was delivered to DISCOs. The share of hydel generation stood at 37.63 per cent, coal 10.26 per cent, furnace oil 4.07 per cent, gas 7.60 per cent, RLNG 17.17 per cent, nuclear 12.79 per cent, wind 5.04 per cent and solar 0.53 per cent. The power regulator will hold public hearing on August 27.