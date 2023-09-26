COAS commends Christian community’s contribution to national development

A 13-member delegation representing the Christian community, led by President Bishops of the Church of Pakistan and Bishop of Raiwand, Dr Azad Marshall, called upon Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday. During the meeting, the delegation and the army chief discussed a range of topics, including the role of the Christian community in Pakistan’s development and the importance of interfaith harmony in society.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Munir took the opportunity to commend the Christian community for their contributions to national development, particularly in the fields of quality education, healthcare, and philanthropy.

He highlighted how these efforts had not only improved the quality of life for many Pakistanis but also strengthened the nation’s overall defense. The COAS expressed deep respect for the Christian community and emphasised the need to promote greater interfaith harmony in Pakistan. He underscored the importance of following the true vision of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, for a united and progressive nation where people of all faiths live together in peace. General Asim Munir emphasised that Islam is a religion of peace and that there is no room for intolerance and extremism in both the religion and society at large. He stated firmly, “No one can be allowed to take the law into their own hands in a civilized society.” Members of the Christian community present at the meeting acknowledged the military’s efforts in combatting terrorism and providing a secure environment for minorities in Pakistan. They praised the army chief’s gesture as an inspiration for Pakistani minorities to take a more active role in nation-building and to have faith in a cohesive and tolerant society.