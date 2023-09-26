IHC orders to shift PTI chief to Adiala Jail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the authorities to shift Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) from District Jail Attock to Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi.

Chief Justice IHC, Aamer Farooq remarked that now the status of chairman PTI’s sentence had been changed after suspension of decision in toshakhana case, adding that all under trial accused of Islamabad were kept in Adiala Jail.

The court inquired from Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal that why the former prime minister was still in Attock Jail and had not been shifted to Adiala Jail.

The chief justice noted that the court had been told that the class system had been changed in jail now. Chairman PTI’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar said that now there were common and better classes in jail, adding that his client deserve to better class.

The chief justice said that chairman PTI was a former prime minister and an educated person so he should be given the facilities as he deserved as per jail rules.

Lawyer Sher Afzal Marawat prayed the court to issue written order regarding shifting of chairman PTI to Adiala Jail.

The court said that it would try to issue the order in same day. It may be mentioned here that the trial court had announced a three year jail term to chairman PTI on August 5, in toshakhana criminal case and he was shifted Attock Jail after being arrested.

However, later an IHC’s bench suspended the decision of trial court. But he was still kept in the said jail after a lower court approved his judicial remand in cipher case.

Meanwhile, a lower court directed the authorities to produce chairman PTI before it on October 2, in a case pertaining to his marriage with Bushra Bibi. Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the case pertaining to the marriage of the former prime minister, allegedly against the’sharia’.

During the course of the proceeding, a letter from Superintendent Attock Jail was presented before the court, in which the administration said that the chairman’s PTI couldn’t be produced before the court due to security issues. On this occasion, the associate lawyer of special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi requested the court adjourn the case for a day and said that the prosecutor couldn’t appear due to engagements in the top court. Chairman PTI’s lawyer, Sher Afzal Marawat, prayed for the court to issue orders for the production of his client, as the IHC had ordered to shift him to Adiala Jail. The court adjourned the case until October 2, with the above instructions.