Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Maneka arrested in Lahore

Former first lady Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Farid Maneka was arrested on Monday by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) from Lahore on charges of illegal construction on government land. ACE Director General Sohail Zafar Chatha said that an inquiry was being conducted against Maneka over a reference filed by the Okara deputy commissioner. He said the deputy commissioner’s reference stated that Maneka had allegedly constructed a marriage hall and 26 shops illegally on a site designated for a graveyard. “The marriage hall was built on a four-kanal land of a cemetery without any approval [from relevant authorities],” DG Chatha said. “Maneka has been illegally occupying the land of Pir Islam Graveyard Haveli Rakha for a long time.” He also alleged that Maneka was trying to escape the country to the UAE when he was apprehended. “The anti-corruption officials foiled his attempt to flee the country and arrested him”. DG Chatha added that anti-corruption operations were ongoing indiscriminately against corrupt elements across Punjab.