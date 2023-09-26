Political stability must for economic progress: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that political stability was a must for economic stability in the country. He stated this during a meeting with his party leader Kafeel Ahmad Nizami held in Dera Ismail Khan at his former residence in Abdulkhel. Fazl said that his party always fought for the supremacy of Islam in the country. He said the enemies of Pakistan were hatching conspiracies to create divisions within the ranks of Muslims. However, he added, the JUI-F would make these conspiracies fail as always. The annual ‘Mufti Mehmood Conference’ scheduled to be held on October 14, 2023, in Peshawar would be proved as a milestone. On this occasion, Kafil Ahmad Nizami apprised the JUI-F chief about the preparations in Dera Ismail Khan regarding the ‘Mufti Mehmood Conference’. He said that a huge rally under the leadership of JUI-F District Ameer Maulana Lutfur Rehman and District Senior Vice President Maulana Obaid Rehman would go to Peshawar to participate in ‘Mufti Mehmood Conference’ from Dera Ismail Khan. Fazl ur Rehman said that despite enjoying 9 years of governmental tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did nothing for public welfare in the province. The southern region of the province was deliberately kept backwards, he added.