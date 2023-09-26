Practice of seeking adjournments must end now: CJP

The pendency/backlog of cases in the Supreme Court of Pakistan was reduced by 2,285 cases from 54,735 to 52,450 during the aforementioned period.

The number of cases decided in the annual period ending February 2023 was the highest since 2018 when the total disposal was 16,961 cases.

Last week, CJP Isa had constituted a committee of judges on case management that will also determine the fate of complaints against judges, pending before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

The committee, which will also include representatives of premier bars, namely the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), has been tasked with coming up with guidelines on how to clear a whopping backlog of 57,000 cases pending before the top court, speedy administration of justice and fixation and hearing of cases etc, PBC Vice Chairman Haroonur Rashid and PBC Executive Committee Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha told reporters after attending an over two-and-a-half-hour-long session called by the CJP to deliberate on a mechanism for case management.

Subsequently, the apex court had decided that details of the number of cases filed each week and disposed of by the court would be issued regularly on a weekly basis. In a statement, the top court said the decision to share weekly details of cases was taken to ensure transparency.