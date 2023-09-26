Conjunctivitis patients shouldn’t rub their eyes: Dr Inam

Patients suffering from conjunctivitis should avoid rubbing their eyes, as it can worsen symptoms. Those who have conjunctivitis in one eye should avoid touching both eyes with the same cloth to reduce the risk of spreading the condition from one eye to the other, the Al-Shifa Trust said Monday.

To relieve the discomfort associated with conjunctivitis, advice from an ophthalmologist is necessary, who may recommend applying either a warm or cold cloth or towel to closed eyelids three or four times a day.

Patients should avoid eye makeup and the use of contact lenses until the condition has gone away, said Professor Dr. Inamul Haq Khan, Consultant Eye Surgeon at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital. Talking to media men, he said that the infection spreads more by touching the eyes and is very easily spread to other people.

Conjunctivitis is often spread by touching a contaminated surface, and then touching eyes and washing hands frequently can help avoid contracting or spreading it.

Patients with anxiety need more caution than treatment, he said, adding that one of the reasons for the spread of this disease is more than usual rains.

Dr. Inamul Haq Khan said that at present, many people are affected in Karachi and Lahore, while it is also becoming more common in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Redness, tears, and itching in the eyes are symptoms of conjunctivitis. It is an infection and affects children more because they have low immunity, he informed.

Since children are not careful, they quickly attract infection, which causes the eyes to swell, and affected people experience swelling in their eyes. There may be separate medicines for children and adults, but unnecessary use of antibiotic drops can damage the cornea, and recovery of the eye may take up to six months, he said.

He underlined that antibiotic eye drops are harmful to the cornea. Eyes can be compressed through a piece of cloth to reduce pain but splashing water in eyes should be avoided while eye wash drops can also be used.