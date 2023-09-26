Sight a precious blessing for man: Virk

Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust and dear social personality Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that sight is a precious blessing for humans. People should protect their health as well as their various organs including their heart. It would be better if health is taken seriously, regular medical examinations are very useful and a good habit.

The heartbreaking incident of the sight of many citizens affected by the use of faulty injections is sad and alarming. Timely and strong action of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is recommended to stop the sale of defective injection. He was addressing the organizers, doctors and paramedical staff of Free Eye Medical Camp during his visit to Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust. Ophthalmologist Professor Dr. Saleem Akhtar examined the eyes of a large number of citizens in the camp. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that the misguided elements involved in the sale of defective and fake medicines are devoid of humanity and ethics.

No sane person can play with the lives of others for a few bucks. He said that Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust is trying to serve humanity day and night. In this regard, various free medical camps are organized under the auspices of our welfare hospital and thousands of patients are examined there for free, while medicines are also provided to them. No effort will be spared in providing quality and free medical facilities to poor and destitute patients.