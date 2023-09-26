Back to student unions

The revival of student unions presents a pivotal opportunity to restore and reaffirm the fundamental right of citizens to assemble and advocate for change. In a country where the struggle for democratic principles often encounters problems, the revival of student unions can be a game changer. These unions hold the potential to reinvigorate our democratic ethos.

One cannot ignore the significance of student unions as crucibles for shaping ideologies and nurturing activism. They serve as fertile grounds where the seeds of political engagement are sown and the leaders of tomorrow are forged. The decision by Quaid-e-Azam University’s syndicate to resurrect student unions on its campus carries promise. This endorsement by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Is has the potential to become a trend-maker across all educational institutions.

In recent years, a groundswell of support has risen from student-led groups and other concerned citizens, urging the reinstatement of these unions. Currently, most campuses have banned student union activities, often with the complicity of vice chancellors. This environment deprives students of a critical avenue for political expression and engagement. Historically, these unions have been the cradle of political careers, nurturing leaders who would go on to shape the nation’s destiny. Iconic groups like the National Students Federation and the People’s Student Federation have played historic roles in challenging military rule.

The stifling of student unions mirrors the broader narrative of labour unions in our nation’s history. Therefore, resurrecting student unions is not merely a matter of campus politics; it is an emblem of a larger struggle for civil liberties and democratic values. It is a clarion call to recognize that citizens retain the right to organize and demand change. In a world where organized citizenry is often the catalyst for progress, this step is long overdue.

If we truly aspire to nurture leaders who transcend the limitations of their predecessors, the revival of student unions should be accorded the urgency it deserves. It is time to rekindle the flames of democratic engagement among our youth, demonstrating that the spirit of organized citizenry burns as brightly as ever. This is not just a matter of campus politics; it is a reflection of our commitment to a democratic future where voices are heard and change is not just promised but delivered. *