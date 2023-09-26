Russell Brand asks fans to pay for his YouTube channel amid the sexual assault controversy

While the police look into allegations of sexual assault against him, Russell Brand is currently requesting contributions from his audience to support the channel.

Russell urged his viewers to subscribe to Rumble during the livestream because YouTube last week disabled monetization for his channel.

On September 19, the major video-sharing website claimed that these steps were taken because Russell had broken the “Creator Responsibility policy.”

According to YouTube, “We take action to protect the community if a creator’s off-platform behavior hurts our users, employees, or ecosystem.”

The Rumble broadcast, titled ARE WE BEING SILENCED!? The Battle For Free Speech! Plus, Jimmy Dore – Stay Free #209, was viewed by 70,000 people in which Russell talked about “the global media war against free speech.”

He urged his followers to subscribe to Rumble, where they could subscribe to his channel for $60 (£48) a year, and to donate.

The Metropolitan Police claimed in a statement just before the request that they had more information about Russell’s involvement in sexual assault cases.

Since The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches published an investigative piece accusing him of sexually assaulting and raping four women, the comedian has been operating under the radar.