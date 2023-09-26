Naqvi inaugurates first-ever plastic road in Lahore

In a record-breaking development for Punjab, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the first-ever plastic road in the province today. The historic inauguration took place on Zafar Ali Plastic Road, stretching from Gymkhana Mall Road to Jail Road. Chief Minister Naqvi meticulously examined the quality and construction of this innovative road, accompanied by a detailed briefing on its utility by the Secretary of Communication and Works and esteemed professors from the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore.

Commending the technical expertise and invaluable support provided by UET professors in the creation of this plastic road, Chief Minister Naqvi expressed his appreciation. Addressing the media, he underscored the success of this pioneering venture and revealed plans to expand its scope. Following a thorough one-month review of the existing plastic road, further expansions are on the horizon, including the transformation of Mall Road into a plastic road.

One of the key advantages of a plastic road lies in its resilience against rainwater, ensuring a lifespan of a minimum of 10 years. Unlike conventional roads, these innovative constructions are not susceptible to rain-induced damage. Moreover, the financial outlay for constructing a plastic road has been significantly reduced, with this project amounting to Rs 2 crore as opposed to the standard Rs 6 crore for a regular road.

A crucial environmental benefit is that the plastic used in these roads is sourced from recycled materials, effectively repurposing plastic waste that would otherwise contribute to environmental pollution. This eco-friendly approach to road construction not only minimizes costs but also serves as a sustainable solution.

Chief Minister Naqvi also learned during the briefing that used shopping bags and other plastic materials are integral components in the construction of these roads. Furthermore, the production process of plastic roads is more time-efficient and cost-effective compared to traditional asphalt roads. Additionally, they require considerably less maintenance, making them a practical and long-lasting infrastructure choice.

In attendance at this event were Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Amir Mir, Secretary of Communication and Works, Secretary of Information, esteemed professors from UET Lahore, the Deputy Commissioner, DGPR, and other relevant officials.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to Center Point on Walton Road, CBD, for an update on the “Punjab Quaid District Project” today. He meticulously examined the progress of the project, including the commencement of the overhead bridge project on Walton’s railway track. Chief Minister Naqvi also scrutinized the construction of the road linking CBD Punjab Boulevard and Walton Road. Furthermore, he inspected the road connecting Main Boulevard Gulberg, CBD, and Ferozepur Road, providing crucial directives for enhanced traffic management.

In a resolute stance, Chief Minister Naqvi emphasized the swift completion of the Walton Overhead Bridge project, setting a target of 60 days for its completion. He also underscored the urgency of completing the Punjab Quaid District project within a span of 4 months, asserting that this initiative will revolutionize Lahore’s development trajectory.

During a briefing on the “Punjab Quaid District Project,” CEO CBD Imran Amin and Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab Riyaz Hussain affirmed that once Center Point is linked with Walton Road, the journey will be reduced to a mere three minutes. The construction of this road will seamlessly connect Gulberg with CBD Walton, and the team is committed to meeting the stipulated deadline.

In a media interaction, Chief Minister Naqvi outlined plans to enhance traffic management by implementing a parallel system of major roads across Lahore. He noted the successful completion of one underpass on CBD Main Boulevard, with the second slated to be finished concurrent with the road’s opening. To address the persistent issue of standing water on Walton Road, the Ada Nala project has been set in motion, promising a lasting solution.

The comprehensive completion of the CBD project is poised to attract substantial investment, with major corporations expressing keen interest. This influx is projected to lead to the creation of numerous new jobs. Notably, the consulates in Lahore have shown intent to relocate to the CBD area, where a diplomatic enclave is taking shape, promising heightened security measures.

Additionally, CBD has ambitious plans for the development and sale of CBD areas in Multan and Rawalpindi. Their successful track record in land development has yielded impressive revenue, amounting to the sale of up to 40 crore per kanal. As the CBD project nears its conclusion, a surge of investors stands poised for participation. Coupled with embassies and the Johor Town project, this is anticipated to trigger a substantial uptick in investments.

Addressing a query, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the suspension of non-standard injections’ sale in Punjab till lab reports. A final decision regarding their usage will be contingent on the lab findings. He underscored that rigorous measures have been initiated against the concerned drug inspectors and authorities responsible for substandard injection sales.

In light of the nationwide spread of conjunctivitis, Chief Minister Naqvi advocated preventive measures such as regular handwashing. Noteworthy attendees at the event included Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Amir Mir, Secretary Housing, Secretary Information, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner, DGPR, Chief Executive Officer CBD, Chief Operating Officer CBD Brigadier (Rtd) Mansoor, and pertinent officials.

For the first time in Punjab, Saudi Arabia’s national day was celebrated with fervor and enthusiasm, following the directive of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. Different celebrations were held to mark the national day of Saudi Arabia and roads were adorned with portraits and banners of Saudi Arabian leadership.

In this regard, the CM emphasized that Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia are rooted in centuries-old cultural and economic partnerships. The deep and longstanding relations between the two countries will continue to endure; he said and added that the bilateral friendship serves as an example for the entire world.

He noted that the holy land of Hijaz holds a central place in our beliefs and is a fundamental center of spirituality. The love for the Holy Shrines is ingrained in the hearts and minds of every Muslim, transcending all boundaries and depths of thought, he added.