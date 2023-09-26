Life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) beacon of light for mankind: speakers

With only three days left in Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) celebrations, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts have decorated their houses and vehicles with colourful buntings to express their immeasurable love for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBHU) on His birthday anniversary.

From Chitral to DI Khan and Kohistan to Waziristan, people of all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have artistically beautified their residences, shops, markets, bazaars and vehicles with colourful fancy lighting and buntings besides green flags to celebrate 12th Rabiul Awal with great religious enthusiasm on Friday.

“I completed the decoration of my house with colourful buntings and fancy green lights to celebrate the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) in a most befitting manner,” said Professor Ehtisham Qaiser, a resident of Wapda Town Peshawar while talking to APP on Monday. “The arrival of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was a great blessing for the entire humanity, and it was our collective duty to celebrate the historic day with great religious enthusiasm,” he said.

Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Chief Khateeb KP said that the life and Seerah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the beacon of light of entire mankind. He said 12 Rabiul Awal was a significant day of realization for entire humanity including Muslim Ummah that Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) was sent for their reformations, so they must follow His (PBUH) Seerah for peace, brotherhood, kindness, and progress and prosperity in this world and hereafter.

“Before the advent of Islam, Arabs were deprived of all human, political, social and economic rights in the Arabian Peninsula where the custom of slavery, burial of female infants alive, worship of idols and tribal guerrilla warfare for petty issues were common phenomena,” he said.