Lahore to Kartarpur road to be repaired to facilitate Sikh pilgrims

A delegation of 162 members from the Sikh Dal in Europe, led by Ranjit Singh Rana, had a meeting with the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, at Shahi Qila. This Sikh Dal delegation is on a 10-day visit to Pakistan. In honor of the Sikh Dal delegation, a reception ceremony was hosted by the city government of Lahore, with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi warmly welcomed the delegation, emphasizing that they were considered not only guests but also cherished members of the larger family. He assured that the road from Lahore to Kartarpur would be meticulously repaired to facilitate Sikh pilgrims, who would also have the privilege of carrying water from the sacred ponds of Hasan Abdal and Nankana Sahib. The arrangement would mirror the revered tradition of carrying Zamzam water from Saudi Arabia.

Chief Minister Naqvi further pledged comprehensive facilities for Sikh pilgrims, with the aim of making their visits to Pakistan seamless and comfortable. He stressed that the doors of Pakistan were always open for Sikh pilgrims, and that extensive meetings had been held to address their welfare. Any identified issues or shortcomings in their experience would be promptly addressed, as the government worked tirelessly to enhance the accommodations for Sikh pilgrims.

He also announced ongoing restoration efforts for the historical mansion of the Sikh community in Gujranwala, and the establishment of Kharak Singh Haveli Hotel in Shahi Qila, which would offer accommodations and various amenities for Sikh pilgrims. The results of these initiatives would be evident in a matter of weeks. During the meeting, DG Walled City Authority, Kamran Lashari, provided valuable insights into the sacred Sikh places in Punjab. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman extended a warm welcome to the Sikh dal participants and highlighted the organized executive tours designed for Sikh brothers in Punjab.

In response, Sikh Dal representative Darshan Singh expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister and his team for the exceptional hospitality. He emphasized that the respect and honor extended in Punjab were beyond imagination. Sikh Dal Chief Ranjit Singh Rana affirmed his intent to return to the UK and share the remarkable experiences of hospitality extended by Mohsin Naqvi and his team. He categorically stated that any propaganda against Pakistan was baseless, underscoring the genuine spirit of love and affection that permeated the land.

Also present at the occasion were Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Dr. Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Provincial Advisor Wahab Riaz, Secretaries of Auqaf, Minority Affairs, Information, and Tourism, DG Walled City of Lahore Authority as well as officials related to the event.