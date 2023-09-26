Shahid Khaqan Abbasi highlights need for new political party after PDM’s failure

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has criticized the performance of the previous government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), claiming that the nation needs a new political party.

When referring to the previous coalition government presided over by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Abbasi said, “The ability to quick decision making was not seen in the Shehbaz-led government as it should have been.”

On Monday, the PML-N leader claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had not made any decisions to address the problems of the populace.

However, Abbasi also criticized the PDM-led government’s performance, claiming that his party had not made any significant efforts to address the current situation.

Abbasi acknowledged that the situation called for and provided room for a new political party.

The former prime minister, while criticizing the PDM administration, asserted that if the previous administration felt that former chief of army staff general (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa was interfering with their rule, they should have resigned.

After General Bajwa retired, the PDM regime had eight to nine months, which, in his opinion, was sufficient time for any government to perform.

He claimed that the PTI leader spent zero dollars on any projects during his three years and eight months in office, but the PDM administration’s list of accomplishments was just as barren. He claimed that “the PDM’s government didn’t make the necessary decisions.”

He said the order given by former chief justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial just before his retirement for restoring the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to its original shape would create problems for the upcoming rulers in delivering the goods. “The little expectation I have from someone to deliver has ended after this decision,” he added.