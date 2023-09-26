Iyer, Gill centuries hammer down Australia in second ODI

INDORE: A statement century from Shreyas Iyer and a fifth ODI ton in the calendar year for Shubman Gill propelled India to 399 for 5 in Indore after Australia’s stand-in captain Steven Smith inserted the hosts at the toss.

The pair put on a partnership of 200 in only 164 balls for the second wicket, asserting their dominance during the first 30 overs of the innings. In the last 20, KL Rahul (52), Suryakumar Yadav (72*) and Ishan Kishan (31) put in the finishing touches to leave Australia chasing a record target. In all, India crunched 31 fours and 18 sixes in 50 overs.

Iyer, who was run out for 3 after a mix-up with Gill in Mohali, joined the same batter in the fourth over after Ruturaj Gaikwad was out cheaply. He started with five fours in his first 14 balls, and just before the rain break in the tenth over, Gill too found his rhythm, hitting Sean Abbott for four and six. That brought their fifty stand in 29 balls. By the tenth over, India were 80 for 1.

Even after the field spread out, the pair powered on, with Gill especially dominant down the V against Adam Zampa and the pacers. That helped him accelerate from a score of nine in 19 balls to go past Iyer, and he eventually reached his half-century in 37 balls. Like Gill, Iyer too reached his fifty with a six down the ground, getting there in 41 balls. With the small dimensions on offer and a flat pitch to go with it, Iyer and Gill went at 7.8 per over between overs 11 to 20 to take India to 158 for 1. Between overs 22 to 29, only two boundaries came off the bat even when Australia’s bowling didn’t look particularly incisive. Their pair briefly reined in shot-making as they approached their individual milestones.

Iyer reached his third ODI century in the 30th over, and he was joined by the whole stadium on their feet to celebrate the occasion. Next over, he gave a return catch to Sean Abbott but was given a second life when the TV umpire ruled that the bowler’s attempt was not clean.

Iyer, cramping due to extreme humidity, then tried to hit out. He succeeded next ball, but while trying to repeat it, was caught at deep midwicket, departing for a 90-ball 105. Two overs later, Gill completed his sixth ODI century, and while trying to clobber Cameron Green for a six down the ground, he too was out for a 97-ball 104.

Both Rahul and Kishan, Nos. 4 and 5, were swift off the blocks. Rahul got off the mark with a six off Zampa and when Kishan faced his first ball soon after, he pulled Green for six over fine leg. Rahul then hammered two more sixes – including one that flew over the highest stand near deep midwicket – while Kishan upped his own scoring rate with consecutive fours off Abbott. When Zampa returned for his third spell in the 41st over, Kishan welcomed him with a big six down the ground, but next ball, he top-edged a slog that was completed by Carey. The 33-ball partnership of 59 was the perfect follow-up to the twin centuries.

For most of the innings, 400 was a realistic target, especially with the wickets in hand, but Australia slowed the game for a couple of overs in the final powerplay. Suryakumar at No. 6 was slow off the blocks, and at that stage, India were 311 for 4 in 43 overs, with 400 looking a fair distance away.

Suryakumar, though, ensured the blip was only temporary. When Green returned for the 44th over, Suryakumar flicked the first two balls of the over for sixes over fine leg – one square, one extra fine – and then struck a third one over cover. A fourth consecutive six over midwicket made it 24 in four deliveries, but Green escaped with 26 in the over with two change-up deliveries in the end.

Suryakumar didn’t hit pause ever again, even as Rahul was out for a 38-ball 52. He toyed with Abbott in a 17-run 47th over to reach his second fifty of the series in 24 balls, following it up with two fours off Hazlewood. Nine runs off the final over meant Australia were left chasing an even 400 and Suryakumar finished unbeaten on a 37-ball 72.

Australia had a forgettable bowling day, even if they didn’t do much wrong. Indore, where India have previously scored 418 and scored 385 only eight months ago, is notorious for being a bowler’s graveyard. Debutant Spencer Johnson conceded 61 in eight overs while Abbott was hit for 91 in 10. Green’s 2 for 103 made him the fourth Australian bowler to concede triple digits in ODIs.