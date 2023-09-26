Pakistan beat Singapore by 11-0 in Asian Games hockey match

HANGZHOU: Pakistan’s hockey team made a triumphant start in the Asian Games by defeating Singapore 11-0 on Sunday.

In the hockey tournament being played in Hangzhou, China, Pakistan displayed a splendid performance in their first match against Singapore, securing an 11-0 victory.

Pakistan scored one goal in the first quarter, five goals in the second quarter, four goals in the third quarter, and one more goal in the final quarter.

Earlier, Sri Lanka women cricket team outclassed Pakistan by six wickets in the 2nd semi-final of the Asian Games Women’s Cricket match on Sunday.

While batting first at the Hangzhou, China, Pakistani batsmen failed to set a good total and lost nine players against 75 runs in 20-overs.

Chasing the soft target, the Sri Lanka team clinched victory against a loss of 4 wickets in 16.3 overs.