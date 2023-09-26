Shakib on cusp of breaking Imran Khan’s World Cup record

DHAKA: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is on the verge of breaking the record of Imran Khan for the most wickets taken by a captain in the World Cups.

Shakib Al Hasan has already scored over 6,000 runs and taken over 200 wickets in ODIs, and he is now on the cusp of adding another feather in his cap. Pakistan’s ex-skipper Imran Khan currently holds the record with 24 wickets in 22 matches but Shakib is just 13 wickets behind.

Overall, the highest wicket-takers in the World Cups include Glenn McGrath with 71 wickets in 29 matches, Muttiah Muralitharan with 68 wickets in 40 games and Lasith Malinga with 56 wickets in 29 ODIs.

Shakib is expected to play at least nine matches in the 2023 World Cup which means he will have ample opportunity to surpass Imran Khan.

The Bangladeshi all-rounder has been seen in excellent form with the ball in mega events and has 12 wickets in seven World Cup matches. If Shakib breaks Imran Khan’s record, it will be a fitting achievement for one of the greatest all-rounders of all time.