Asian Games: Pakistani Tennis players make a winning start in women’s singles

HANGZHOU: In the Asian Games, tennis, Pakistani players made a winning start in women’s singles. Ishna Sohail defeated Tajikistan’s Samia Taktiwa in straight sets in the first round.

Ashna won 6-2 and 6-3 against the Tajik player.

Sarah Ibrahim defeated Hind Al Madakha of Qatar in three sets, Sarah won her match 6-2, 5-7 and 6-3.

In the men’s singles, Pakistan’s Aqeel Khan suffered a first-round defeat, Aqeel was defeated by Uzbekistan’s Khamayov Sultanu 6-0, 6-1. In the first match of mixed doubles, Pakistan outclassed Mongolian pair.

Aqeel Khan and Sarah Ibrahim defeated Anand Gankhayog and Katansukh Batbiyar. The score of victory for Aqeel and Sarah was 6 – 0 and 6 – 1.