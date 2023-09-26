Assefa makes world record in Berlin only a year after debut

BERLIN: Ethiopian runner Tigist Assefa set a new world record in the women’s marathon on Sunday as she finished the Berlin Marathon in 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 53 seconds. This is more than two minutes faster than the previous world record which was set by Brigid Kosgei in 2019. Assefa started the race at a fast pace and quickly pulled ahead of the other runners. She maintained her pace throughout the race and finished with a comfortable margin of victory. Assefa’s victory is a remarkable achievement especially considering that she only started racing marathons last year. She is now one of the favourites to win the women’s marathon gold medal at the next Olympics. Her time in the Berlin Marathon sets the bar for next year’s Olympics in Paris, and she has almost certainly secured a spot on the Ethiopian Olympic team for 2024. “I’ve done my part,” Assefa said and added, “Now it’s up to the officials and the National Committee to select me for the team.” In addition to Assefa’s victory, Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya won the men’s marathon in Berlin for the fifth time.