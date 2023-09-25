Nawaz returning to rid people of inflation: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that only anti-constitutionalists were worried about the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return.

Maryam headed the consultative meeting of PML-N’s Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter. The meeting was held regarding arrangements related to the return of Nawaz Sharif. Speaking in the meeting, the PML-N’s chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif was returning home on the hopes of the people. Nawaz Sharif is coming to relieve the people from inflation.

The participants in the meeting raised loud slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and said that the arrival of Nawaz Sharif would protect the interests of Pakistanis and Kashmiris. Earlier, the PML-N decided to nominate coordinators in each provincial constituency of Lahore for a successful power show on the return of Nawaz Sharif.

The coordinators, along with former MPAs, will be bound to mobilise the PML-N workers. A performance report of former MNAs, MPAs, Union Council (UC) chairmen and councillors will also be prepared.

The coordinators in every constituency will be required to visit UCs and wards of each constituency. They will make a list of active and inactive chairmen and councillors in the party. The coordinators will also have to prepare a report of all the constituencies and submit it to the PML-N Lahore president by October 1, 2023. The coordinators will monitor political activities in the constituencies till October 21, 2023. The PML-N has decided to hold seven public gatherings ahead of the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Lahore. The task of scheduling has been handed over to PML-N leader Saif Khokar. PML-N Chief Organiser and former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz will address all the gatherings.

Earlier, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that he had arrived in London to discuss his brother Nawaz’s legal and political steps ahead of his arrival in Pakistan on October 21. Shehbaz made it clear that there was “zero substance” in the speculations that were going rounds that he had rushed to London, days after reaching Lahore, with “a special message” for his elder brother. The reports had suggested that he had a “special meeting in Gujranwala” earlier this week where he had received that message.

The former prime minister said he was in London on Nawaz’s instructions to discuss important matters including the next legal, administrative and political steps of the Sharif family and the PML-N and “we have made decisions”. He added that the reports were false and speculative.