UN has ‘moral duty’ to solve Palestine question: Omani FM

The UN has a “moral duty” to resolve the Palestine question through a two-state solution, Oman’s foreign minister has told the UN. Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi was speaking at the 78th UN General Assembly in New York City on Saturday.

The minister described the Palestinian issue as “an injustice which has lasted more than 70 years.”

He added: “The Palestinian people, however, stand firm in their conviction and determination vis-a-vis the brutal Israeli occupation, the embargo and abuses and violation of international law, and Security Council resolutions.”

Oman’s belief in justice, equity and respect of the UN Charter means that “like all peaceful nations,” the country sees no other solution to the Palestine question than the two-state solution, Al-Busaidi said.

He appealed to all countries to “stay attached” to the UN system in settling disputes and resolving conflict, adding that the UN has a duty “to put an end to the painful suffering of the Palestinian people.”

This can only happen through Israel’s withdrawal to the June 1967 borders and the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, Al-Busaidi said.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has also caused “painful humanitarian consequences,” the Omani minister said.

The war has presented a “significant challenge to international peace and challenge to the proper functioning of supply systems worldwide,” Al-Busaidi said.

He appealed for dialogue and peace negotiations between the two sides “on the basis of the principle of harming no one” as well as state sovereignty and good neighborliness.

The foreign minister outlined the sultanate’s green targets that are part of the Oman 2040 Vision.

The country is aiming for net-zero by 2050, and will take part in the UAE-hosted COP28 later this year as part of a “national approach to promote sustainable development.”

Oman’s Vision 2040 also views modernization of education systems as “key,” Al-Busaidi said.

The minister highlighted the sultanate’s hosting of a global ministerial meeting on health preparedness as part of a post-pandemic strategy.

“One of the most important lessons drawn (from the pandemic) was that which relates to early preparation,” he said.

“The goal is to reduce increasing danger to public health,” Al-Busaidi added, inviting other states to take part in joint research to develop anti-pandemic measures.

Oman has “serious aspirations” to bolster and “promote the instruments” of human rights in order to promote an international community that respects human dignity, the minister said.

He condemned the incitement of violence and hatred as a breach of that principle and called for the adoption of “clear and categorical legislation” that criminalizes such behavior.

Discrimination based on religion, creed or race poses a threat to social peace and security, and even the “national security of states and societies,” Al-Busaidi said.

The Omani foreign minister ended his address by calling on the “family of nations” to “uphold peace and justice.”

He said: “We are grappling with complex challenges worldwide. These global challenges include climate change, the spread of epidemics, and trafficking of drugs and human beings. And to that list, we should add conflicts of various types.

“As a result, we would invite the family of nations to uphold the principles of peace and justice, and to implement the principles of international law without any double standards, so that confidence can prevail, and build trust between states and so that there will be prosperous partnerships between peoples.”