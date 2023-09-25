Noor, Sarah’s fathers demand SC to expedite trials to serve justice

The father of murdered Noor Muqadam, former ambassador Shauqat Muqadam and father of Sarah Inam, the other victim of brutal physical violence that caused her death, Inam-ur-Rahim, on Sunday appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to expedite the trial of their daughters’ murders to serve justice for the innocent.

Sara Inam’s father Inam-ur-Rahim and Noor Moghadam’s father, former Ambassador Shaukat Muqadam held a press conference at the National Press Club flanked by social workers to apprise the media and flag an appeal to the Apex Court for justice for their daughters. Ambassador (R) Shauqat said Sarah Inam was killed in a very painful way, adding, “After this incident, me and my wife went to Inam Sahib’s house. We knew the pain these people were going through. We approached the courts for justice but a lengthy trial followed.”

He said during the trial of Noor Muqadam it was claimed that it was an open and shut case, and we were told that there would be a fair trial. He added that on February 24, 2022, my daughter’s killer was sentenced to death. “The case went to the High Court and Noor’s killer (Zahir Jafer) was sentenced to death twice. Chief Justice Amir Farooq sentenced Zahir Jafer capital punishment and upheld his punishment. Now my daughter’s case is pending in the Supreme Court,” Shaukat Muqaddam said.

“It is requested that the Supreme Court should hear this case as soon as possible,” he urged. He said that if such cases were lingered on for years then the public will lose their confidence in the system. He emphasized that a message should be sent and would be conveyed in the society through the supremacy of law.

Shaukat Muqaddam also requested the SCP to hear Sarah Inam’s case so that she could get justice. “These girls wanted to do a lot in the society. Fifty percent of Pakistan’s population is women, it is not like women sit at home. It is not possible that fifty percent of the country’s population will be left behind,” he said.

Noor Muqaddam’s father wept during the press conference as he was unable to control his emotions while expressing his view before the media. He added that Sara Inam was not safe in her husband’s house. Sarah Inam’s father, Inam-ur-Rahim said that a day earlier on September 23, it was a year since my daughter passed away.

He said that he had never thought that such an accident would happen, adding, ” my daughter was an innocent and simple girl who used to saw everything at its face value.” He added that the behaviour of Shahnawaz (Sarah’s husband) to her daughter was revealed to him by her friends. “We did not know anything about this family except Ayaz Amir (Shahnawaz’s father). Shahnawaz wanted to extort money from my daughter,” he alleged. Inam-ur-Rahim added that the police had investigated this case in detai and extended his gratitude to the police for supporting him in this case.