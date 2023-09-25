Govt determined to take country out of economic crisis: Shamshad

Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Shamshad Akhtar said that the caretaker government was determined to take the country out of the economic crisis.

She said this while talking to Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House in Karachi.

Caretaker finance minister said remissions are offered to the investors to increase investment in the country. The Sindh governor, on the occasion, lauded the steps being taken by the government for the deal with economic challenges confronted to the nation.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue on Friday said that the securities market can play a vital role in the development of debt market through the listing of Government debt securities on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Centralized Gateway Portal, Dr Akhtar said that the issuance securities through public auctions at PSX will facilitate retail participation, provide greater transparency, channelize savings and promote debt market in Pakistan, Said a press release issued by SECP here.

The SECP, PSX and other stakeholders need to extend concerted efforts to enable efficient implementation of these reforms, the state news agency reported.

The Minister formally inaugurated the Centralized Gateway Portal, a unique financial initiative that simultaneously onboard investors and customers in the securities market, the NBFC sector, and the insurance industry.