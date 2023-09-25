Soldier martyred in North Waziristan IBO laid to rest

The funeral prayers of Sepoy Shakeel Shafqat, who embraced martyred yesterday while fighting against terrorists in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district, were offered on Sunday at his native village of Kabirwala in Punjab’s Khanewal district. The martyr was laid to rest with full military honours, said military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Military and civil authorities, relatives of the martyr and people from different walks of life participated in the funeral prayer, it added. Earlier this month, another soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in a gun battle with terrorists in the same area. Last month, at least six soldiers were martyred in a skirmish with terrorists in the Asman Manza area of South Waziristan district, ISPR said. The military’s media wing added that at least four terrorists were also killed while two were injured in the fighting.