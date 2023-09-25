Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are now married

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are finally married. The grand wedding took place at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24. The lavish wedding was attended by various names from the Bollywood and Indian politics circuit. Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, along with Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab were among the other guests at the wedding.

Another Bollywood wedding that had created a strong buzz on social media took place in Udaipur at The Leela Palace on September 24. The wedding, which was a grand and glitzy affair, witnessed a plethora of Bollywood celebs and politicians in attendance. Now, after keeping fans on their toes with various updates pertaining to the wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are finally married. The newlywed opted for an ivory-themed wedding and the guests were seen dressed similarly.

Currently, the bidaai song along with ‘Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey’ song is being played. The couple began their pre-wedding festivities with an ardas ceremony in Delhi followed by a sufi night. Later, the guests arrived in Udaipur for the other festivities on September 22. The mehendi ceremony took place on the same day.

Meanwhile, RagNeeti (the couple’s name for Parineeti and Raghav) opted for a simple and subtle theme for their wedding. Their theme for the wedding is pastel and Parineeti has entrusted her friend Manish Malhotra with her lehenga for the wedding. They went for a simple look, with less embroidery and statement jewelry accentuating her looks.

Raghav arrived at the mandap wearing his ivory sherwani. His baaraat procession was held on a boat. Upon arrival, both Parineeti and Raghav hid from the media in order to hide their wedding look.

From ‘Kaala Chashma,’ to ‘Mauja hi Mauja,’ the playlist at the ceremony is unmissable. The pooja for their wedding has begun, which will conclude with the pheras at sometime. As per reports, the swimming pool area at The Leela has been converted into a mandap in the middle for the couple.

The couple hosted a 90s themed sangeet night on September 13. The wedding theme was kept simple and non-flashy. The couple reportedly danced till 3 AM during the sangeet, which was filled with music from the 90s.