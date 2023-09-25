Alia Bhatt dominates Milan Fashion Week

In the centre of the star-studded front row at the glamorous Milan Fashion Week was none other than Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt.

She sat in the front row alongside famous people like Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, and Kendall’s rumoured fiancé.

Alia, who just was named the first Indian to represent Gucci globally, looked lovely.

She was elegant in every stride, wearing bell-bottom pants and a vibrant green shirt.

She dressed herself with elegant bracelet and golden earrings, which were the ideal finishing touch.

Alia kept her makeup minimal and straightforward, allowing her own inherent beauty to stand out.

She finished off her ensemble with a pair of chic dark sunglasses and hung a black bag at her side.

In a chat with Vogue India, Alia opened up about her trip to Milan. She shared her to-do list prior to the fashion show, which included going to a real Italian restaurant.

Her objective? to enjoy some delicious spaghetti and bread from Italy. She chuckled, “I really filled up on carbs before this amazing event.