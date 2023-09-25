BTS star Suga begins military service in South Korea

The South Korean star Suga, a member of the phenomenally successful boy band BTS, has begun his mandatory military service, he confirmed on social media.

The singer, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, is the third member of the band to enlist, after Jin and J-Hope.

“I will faithfully complete my duty and come back,” he posted online.

As South Korea is still technically at war with North Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the army by the time they turn 28.

For a long time, it was rumoured that the government might allow the members of BTS to skip the service, on the basis they had already served their country by bringing in billions of dollars, and it would be more beneficial to allow them to carry on doing so.

But last October, all seven member announced they were all planning to enlist, with Jin, as the oldest, going first.

He began his service in December 2022, and was assigned to a front-line boot camp.

Suga, however, has been “ruled unfit for the regular combat duty and will serve as a social service agent”, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said.

Local media reported the star’s alternative service was likely to be related to shoulder surgery that he required in 2020.

Writing on the social media platform WeVerse, Suga signed off with a message for his fans.

“I was able to come this far thanks to you. And the time has come,” he wrote.