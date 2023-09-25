Here is Minal Khan’s beautiful baby shower

Pakistani actor Minal Khan, well-known for her performances on screen, is now embracing a new and exciting chapter in her life as she embarks on the journey to motherhood. The talented artist, who tied the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, is expecting her first child, much to the delight of her fans and well-wishers. The soon-to-be mother recently took to her Instagram to provide a heartfelt glimpse into her joyous baby shower celebration, offering a peek into the love and anticipation that surrounds this momentous occasion. Pictures of the twins, Minal and Aiman Muneeb were released, where the two were glowing with jubilation. The radiant mom-to-be took pictures with her family and friends. Those closest to Minal showed up to celebrate the occasion.