Mushaal lauds PM for raising voice for oppressed Kashmiris at UNGA

Caretaker Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussain Mallick on Sunday extolled the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for raising voicing for the oppressed Kashmiris in his address at the UN General Assembly session.

The SAPM, while addressing the award ceremony arranged by Bright Future Society, said “I am grateful to the PM for highlighting the state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at global stage”. Mushaal said that PM’s address in the General Assembly not only helped exposed the Indian fascist and notorious face before the world but it would also encourage the Kashmiri brothers and sisters that Pakistan never missed the chance to bring to lime light the brutalities of the Indian brutal forces before the world.

She pointed out that the PM as the ambassador and advocate of Kashmiris highlighted the worst human rights violations in the occupied valley before the international community. Mushaal vowed that Pakistan will continue to expose India’s Hindu fascist regime at every forum globally.

SAPM said that the oppressed Kashmiris see Pakistan as the center of their hopes for achieving their right to self-determination as India fascist Narendra Modi led government turned the scenic Kashmir valley into a killing field.

She said that all top Hurriyat leaders including her husband Yasin Malik was in Indian Illegally and unlawful incarceration as they were detained in fake, fabricated and politically motivated cases to silence their just voices. Moreover, she said that Hindutva regime even subject other minorities to worst state oppression.

Mushaal said Indian government was not only involved in state terrorism in IIOJK but its notorious agency carried out terrorist activities across the world. She stated that the recent killing of Sikh separatist leader in Canada exposed the ugly face of Hindutva regime before the world.

She urged the international community and UN bodies to take immediate steps for resolving the Kashmir issue and releasing detained Kashmir leaders and other freedom fighters because the regional peace would remain elusive without settlement of the long-standing Kashmir dispute as per the wishes of the people of the occupied territory and UN resolutions.