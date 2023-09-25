Security beefed up ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in AJK

The authorities of Mirpur division have restructured and beefed up the security across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to maintain already prevailed complete law and order during the most sanctified day of Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) to be celebrated on September 29, official sources said on Sunday. The indication to this effect was given by official sources about intensification of the security arrangements on the eve of the scheduled world-over enthusiastic celebration of the holy day of Jashan e Eid MIlad un Nabi (PBUH), the birth day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (S A W). In the wake of the measures to tighten the security, checking at all the routes leading to AJK including all the exit and entry points at Mangla, Kohala, Azad Pattan, Gujrat-Bhimbher Road and Dhan Galli has been intensified. The district police chiefs (SSPs, SPs) of all ten districts of AJK have been issued special directives to keep the police contingents alert and vigilant to maintain peace and order during Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) processions and other sacred Eid Milaad un Nabi (PBUH) congregations.