PM’s speech at UNGA morale-booster for Kashmiris: APHC

T he All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), while hailing Pakistan Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly, said Pakistan is true champion of the Kashmir cause and has once again forcefully raised the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination at the global forum.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the jailed APHC Chairman Masarat Alam Butt in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar jail said the powerful speech of the Pakistan Caretaker Prime Minister at the UN is a morale booster for the oppressed Kashmiris confronting Indian state terrorism.

“Kashmiris are indebted to Pakistan for representing them at international forums and expressing unequivocal support to the just struggle of right to self-determination,” he added.

He also thanked the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for their full support and interpretation of the fundamental right, right to self-determination of the Kashmiris, at the UN General Assembly.

Masarat Alam Butt called upon the world community to uphold its commitments viz-a-viz Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and the UN should send a clear message to the Modi regime to halt its illegal actions aimed at changing the demography, culture and identity of IIOJK.

Meanwhile, another APHC jailed leader, Bilal Siddiqi in a message from Central Jail, Srinagar, said Kashmir and Palestine are the oldest global disputes present on the UN agenda, and the continued loss of life in the two regions betrays utter failure of the World Body when it comes to these two grave issues.

Kashmir and Palestine disputes, he added, will continue to put a question mark on the UN credibility unless these issues are resolved as per the World Body’s resolutions and aspirations of the people of Kashmir and Palestine.

Other Hurriyet leaders, Khadim Hussain, Sibte Shabbir Qummi and Maulana Musaib Nadvi in their separate statements in Srinagar stressed the world to come forward for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute as emphasized by the Pakistan Prime Minister in his address at UNGA.