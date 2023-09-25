SBP offers interest-free loans to women for starting business

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is offering interest-free loans to unemployed women who want to start large-scale businesses in order to ensure economic stability and female labor force participation.

The announcement was made on Sunday by Fazal Muqeem, the central bank’s Dera Ismail Khan Deputy Chief Manager while speaking to participants at a seminar on ‘Women bankability and banking on equality’ at the Government Polytechnic Institute for Women in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to Muqeem, women will be able to support their families by starting their own businesses.

He claimed that the current inflationary wave has affected all levels of society.

According to an SBP official, the poor struggle to manage their daily expenses due to a lack of income resources.

Because job opportunities in the country are scarce, he believes that starting one’s own business is the only viable option.

He stated that the prime minister implemented various policies with the central bank’s support in order to turn unemployed women into productive citizens.

Under these policies, unemployed women’s bank accounts were opened on an equal footing with men’s accounts, allowing them to receive interest-free loans of up to Rs0.5 million.

Assistant Director Muhammad Zubair stated at the seminar that the digital mobile app era has arrived, and citizens must take advantage of this opportunity.

He stated that citizens should become income tax filers in order to avoid paying many taxes.

At this event, GPI for Women Principal Sara Khan thanked the guests from the SBP. She said their institution was working to make its students skillful so that they could become self-sufficient and useful citizens of society.

She said many women would benefit from this SBP’s policy in the future. She expressed the hope that such type of useful seminars would be organized in the future so that poor and eligible women of DIK could benefit.

On this occasion, GPI for women Principal Sarah Khan, SBP Dera Ismail Khan Assistant Chief Manager Muhammad Amir Ejaz, Assistant Director Muhammad Zubair, Rizwanullah Shah, GPI (women) Placement Officer Zafar Awan, a good number of teachers and female students were present on the occasion.