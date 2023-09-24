Capacity to implement & follow through on reforms committed to IMF is crucial: Dr. Vaqar Ahmed

The capacity to implement and follow through on reforms committed to IMF is crucial and the Network should stand ready to support in terms of ‘human resource and strategic advice on reforms of state-owned enterprises, tax policies, energy sector, rationalizing government expenditures”, said Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, Joint Executive Director, SDPI.

He was speaking at a policy dialogue titled “Building a Resilient Pakistan Economy: A Call to Action”, organized under the National Network of Economic Think-Tanks by Sustainable Development Policy Institute.

Dr. Vaqar Ahmed reaffirmed SDPI and National Network of Economic Think-Tanks’s support for economic reforms agenda to the upcoming government, public and private sector. He reiterated SDPI’s emphasis on collaboration with through the network to put forth policy recommendations that can help the new government guide economic policies to keep IMF program on track in view of the reforms objectives and develop a medium-term development agenda. Appreciating the Planning Commission and two provinces on initiating deliberation on 5-year development plans, to which the Network can make significant contribution. He further remarked that “Rampant inflation has demonstrated negative social and economic impacts and called for innovative solutions to reduce the burden on the poorest of the poor, in the domain of social protection policies, leveraging regional agricultural trade to counter regional food inflation”, he said.

Dr. Vaqar Ahmed remarked that Ministry of Finance, State Bank and other regulators needs help with effective strategic with investors to leverage opportunities like competitive price that the SMEs, freelancers and exports can offer currently due to the rupee depreciation.

Adil Nakhoda, Assistant Professor, IBA, underscored the need to address cross-border smuggling, monetary policy changes to develop resilience against dollar, energy sector viability and management of circular debt to make adjustments in agreement to the IMF deal. He highlighted that despite the textile sector contributing a significant export volume, the products are low value.