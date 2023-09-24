Balochistan youth being engaged in healthy activities to ensure participation in national development

ISLAMABAD: The youth of Balochistan are being engaged in different sports and other healthy activities to enable them play role in development of the country. By making such positive and healthy activities available to the youth of Balochistan, the feeling of deprivation in the province is gradually reducing. Due to these activities, Baloch youths are proving to be active citizens for the construction and development of Pakistan by joining the national mainstream.Loralai that were witnessed by some 2659 enthusiastic people. Likewise, cricket matches were organized in Nushki, Khuzdar, Chagai, Surab, Loralai, Panjgur, Nasirabad, Kech and Kohlu districts in which more than 4600 spectators participated. Balochistan youth being engaged in healthy activities to ensure their participation in national development. Various career guidance sessions were also organized in Gwadar, Kech and Hub districts in which around 850 Baloch youth participated. Similarly more than 600 students participated in speech competitions on various topics in Kohlu, Hub, and Lasbela districts. During these speech competitions, Baloch students delivered most of the speeches on the topics of sacrifices of Pakistan forces. Balochistan youth being engaged in healthy activities to ensure their participation in national development A special function related to the September War was also organized where the undying sacrifices of the brave Jawans and officers of the Pakistan Army were appreciated. A community program was also organized to appreciate the role of armed forces in Balochistan. Balochistan youth being engaged in healthy activities to ensure their participation in national development In another event in Kech district, a seminar on Islamic teachings was organized which was attended by around 130 people. While a youth talent program was organized in Gwadar district in which more than 200 people participated. Balochistan youth being engaged in healthy activities to ensure their participation in national development Career counseling sessions were also held for the future of youth in Kech district that were attended by 250 youth. In another event, 120 participants witnessed a program related to cleanliness that was organized in Kech district.