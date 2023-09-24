Pakistan Whites wins Save Tomorrow 7 Basketball event

ISLAMABAD: A Commemorative Basketball Event to Raise Drug Overdose Awareness won by Pakistan Whites by defeating Pakistan Greens by 56-54 points at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakiatan Sports Complex Islamabad on Saturday.

According to the details, After a thrilling contest witnessed by fully crowded local audience, Dr. Youssef Filali Meknassi UNESCO Country Representative – Ambassador Italian Amassador to Pakistan Andrea Ferrarese and Mrs. Albana Ferrarese, KKAWF Christian von Frentz, Country head of USEFP Rita Brunn- Fullbright, Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Associate Secretary Ouj E Zahoor, Pakistan basketball team coach Malik Muhammad Riaz amongs other dignities were present during the event.

Tomorrow 7 Sports event organised by the Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF), in collaboration with the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF), United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) and Serena Hotel Islamabad.

This is the seventh event of its highly successful “Save Tomorrow” series of KKAWF’s programme ‘Sports is the Answer’. Save Tomorrow 7 showcase the best of national basketball team players. The event was about raising awareness of overdose and reducing the stigma surrounding drug-related deaths, in honour of International Overdose Awareness Day.

Save Tomorrow series of events’, is a hope that brings together youth, communities, sports enthusiasts, diplomats and supporters to promote healthy living, remember those lost to drug overdose, and prevent future tragedies.

Save Tomorrow 7 featured thrilling basketball matches between national teams, both male and female, showcasing the talent and sportsmanship of our athletes.

In mens match Pakistan Greens emerged victorious against strong Pakistan white team by 56 points against 54. Muhammad Shiraz showcased his talent and determination, securing 19 points while Mehtab scored 16 points for winning side.

In a womens match Pakistan Army beat Islamabad by 30-21 points. Amna Mohsin scored 12, Zobia Bibi 6 and Imad Ahmed scored 4 points to play their vital role for team Army victory.

The winning and runners up teams awarded prestigious trophy and all participating players received gold and silver medals.