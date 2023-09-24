Mickey Arthur expresses confidence in Pakistan team

LAHORE: Pakistan men’s cricket team Director Mickey Arthur on Saturday expressed confidence in the Pakistan squad announced for the ICC World Cup 2023. Sharing his thoughts about the team, Arthur wrote in a post on the social networking platform X, formerly Twitter, that he was confident of the team announced for the cricket’s biggest tournament. He said he was confident that the team would deliver. “I have full confidence in these boys to deliver for Pakistan…..looking forward to a great @cricketworldcup together,” he wrote in the post. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the squad for the World Cup 2023. Read also: Pakistan announce 18-member ICC World Cup 2023 squad Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq announced the 18-member squad at a press conference. He said Babar Azam would lead the team and Shadab Khan would be vice captain. The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in India from Oct 5 and Pakistan will play its first match against the Netherlands on Oct 6.