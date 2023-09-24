Medical condition rules out New Zealand keeper from South Africa tour

Zealand Women wicket-keeper Bernadine Bezuidenhout will fly back home after her diagnosis and will take no further part in the South Africa tour.

Bezuidenhout was ruled out of the South Africa tour after being diagnosed with post-viral Pericarditis. Keeper Izzy Gaze, who was initially named in the ODI squad, will continue with the team for the T20Is.

Bezuidenhout, who has featured in 16 ODIs and 22 T20Is, was assessed by the team doctor in Johannesburg and underwent specialist scans that revealed the condition. The doctors have recommended an extended rest period of four to six weeks, during which Bezuidenhout is to limit her physical activity.

Bezuidenhout is a double international who started out with South Africa before moving to New Zealand. New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer stated that the team felt disappointed for Bezuidenhout. “We’re really feeling for Bernie,” Sawyer said. “She’s a really important part of our team so we’re all disappointed she won’t be able to take part in this tour.

“She’s a strong personality and we know she will be fully committed to her recovery and we’ll be supporting her however we can. We’re very grateful for the doctors here in South Africa who have taken great care of Bernie and supported her through what has been a challenging few days.”

The New Zealand tour of South Africa will kick off on 24 September with an ODI in Pietermaritzburg. The tour comprises of three ODIs and five T20Is.