Shahid Afridi suggests name ‘Main Hu Humayun Saeed’ for 2013 movie

World-renowned cricketer Shahid Afridi recently made a guest appearance on Vasay Chaudhry’s talk show “Gup Shab”, where he candidly discussed various topics, including his thoughts on the 2013 Pakistani film “Main Shahid Afridi Hoon.”

In a light-hearted moment, Afridi playfully suggested an alternative title for the film. During a lively episode of Vasay Chaudhry’s talk show “Gup Shab,” former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi engaged in a fun and open discussion on a range of subjects. One of the topics that surfaced was Afridi’s views on the 2013 Pakistani film “Main Shahid Afridi Hoon,” which starred actor Humayun Saeed and was not a biopic but a work of fiction. The conversation about the film arose when Afridi mentioned that he had developed an affinity for watching Punjabi dramas, thanks to his teammate Abdul Razzaq, who introduced him to Punjabi content. When asked about his film preferences, the host sheepishly admitted that he had written the screenplay for “Main Shahid Afridi Hoon.” In response to his revelation, Afridi humorously remarked, “Oh, you wrote that film? Its title should have been ‘Main Hoon Humayun Saeed,'” eliciting laughter from the audience.

Afridi went on to share the backstory of his involvement with the film, explaining that Humayun Saeed had approached him with the idea and requested permission to use his name for the film. Afridi agreed, on the condition that the movie conveyed positive messages to the audience, much like the Bollywood film “Munna Bhai MBBS,” which had a strong social message. However, after watching the film, Afridi jokingly told Humayun Saeed that the title should have been changed to “Main Hoon Humayun Saeed” because of the actor’s pervasive presence throughout the movie. He humorously added that he didn’t find any substantial positive messages in the film.

In the same segment of the show, Afridi expressed his desire for a biographical film to be made about his life, highlighting his remarkable journey from a young cricketer to a national sensation. He shared, “It is my desire that a film be made on my life and the experiences that I’ve been through.” Shahid Afridi’s playful comments added a light-hearted touch to the talk show and entertained both the audience and the host.