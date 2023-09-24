Jennifer Aniston reveals Adam Sandler sends her flowers every Mother’s Day

It’s no mystery why Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are BFFs. After all, the Murder Mystery costars have known each other for decades. And, Aniston, 54, recently revealed the gift she receives from Sandler, 56, and his wife Jackie each year. According to the Friends alum’s WSJ. Magazine cover story, published Aug. 22, the Sandlers send her flowers every Mother’s Day.

The revelation comes less than a year after Aniston spoke about her past attempts to have a child.

“I was trying to get pregnant,” the actress recalled to Allure in November while looking back years ago. “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.”

And while Aniston had previously kept her fertility journey private, headlines and rumors about whether she’d have a baby drew public attention for years.

“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard,” she continued. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Still, Aniston made it clear she has “zero regrets” about how life unfolded. And The Morning Show star expressed how she’s happy she was now able to share this aspect of her life on her own terms.

“I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself,” she added. “The creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation. I don’t have anything to hide.”