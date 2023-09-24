Leonardo DiCaprio officially moves on from Gigi with Vittoria

Leonardo DiCaprio has “officially” moved on from model Gigi Hadid with another model Vittoria Ceretti, an insider has confirmed.

According to Page Six, the Killers of the Flower Moon star, 48, and the model, 25, are in the getting to know each other on a “deeper level” phase and their romance is “serious.” “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” the insider revealed. DiCaprio and Ceretti first sparked romance rumours after they were spotted locking lips at a club in Ibiza, Spain last month. Prior to that, the Hollywood hunk and Ceretti were snapped together getting ice cream in August in Santa Barbara, California.

Speaking of their alleged romance, an insider told Daily Mail earlier this month, “Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but Leonardo is of course surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time.” “But he adores her and they have been spending a lot of time together this summer, travelling around on romantic trips,” the source added. “It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways. There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious.” It was also reported that the model was seen with the actor at crime drama premiere in France in late May at the Cannes Film Festival.