Sajal raises glam quotient in sheer drape

Showbiz A-lister Sajal Aly is totally crushing the glam bar with her latest reel and set of pictures going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Sajal Aly treated her 9.9 million followers with some jaw-dropping pictures, flaunting a sheer black saree from a Pakistani designer, probably for an event outing. The three-photo gallery, captioned simply styling credits, captured the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star in a solid black sheer saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. She ditched all sorts of accessories and let the simple garment make a statement with her sleek high ponytail and snatched, dewy face makeup with red nails.

Later, she also posted a montage reel of the same look on the feed, without any music, showing off her stunning makeup. The posts were loved by social users on Gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Sajal Aly is one of the most loved and adored celebrities in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, she has not only proven her mettle in acting with consistently stellar performances in a variety of roles but also boasts a massive following of close to 10 million followers on the social site Instagram despite being inactive with her postings. On the work front, Aly was last seen headlining the ensemble cast of the blockbuster serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’ alongside Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawwar. Meanwhile, the diva is set to add yet another entry to her long list of feats by playing the titular character in a series adaptation of the iconic ‘Umrao Jaan’.