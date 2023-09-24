Neither UN nor any country endorses Indian claim on Kashmir

Pakistan Caretaker Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani has said that neither the United Nations nor any country in the world accepted the Indian claim on the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

The foreign minister addressing a news conference in New York said even the United Nations’ map did not show Kashmir as an integral part of India as the country had been claiming for a long time. On a question about a spat between Canada and India over the killing of a Sikh leader, he said the South Asian countries, including Pakistan, had also been victims of the assassinations originating from India. “For the first time, this has gone global. India will have to come clean on this… This is the mask coming off on the Indian face,” he added.

The Foreign Minister apprised the media of the Pakistan prime minister’s as well as his engagements in New York and said they had a series of bilateral meetings with their counterparts and also attended multiple sessions on varying subjects. He said the meetings of the OIC Contact Groups on Kashmir and Palestine were also held wherein Pakistan highlighted its efforts for peace and stability, besides highlighting the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He said the steps taken by India on August 05, 2019 further denied their rights to the Kashmiri people. The attempts to change the demography of IIOJK was a matter of great concern for Pakistan as well as the people of Kashmir, he added.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has reaffirmed the government’s resolute commitment to foster partnerships with global business and industrial community during his interaction with a group of US business leaders here at the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU).

During his address to the US business leaders, the foreign minister highlighted the resilience of Pakistani market despite formidable challenges in recent years, including COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s devastating floods, and the global supply chain crisis. He said the stabilizing measures implemented by the government were steering the nation towards economic recovery and growth.

The foreign minister called upon US businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, underscoring that the country’s ongoing transformation presented a unique window for investments across a wide range of sectors.

In this context he emphasized the significance of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a landmark initiative launched by the Government of Pakistan to promote investments in agriculture, IT, mineral & mining, renewable energy and defense production sectors.

The foreign minister underscored the immense potential awaiting foreign investors in these sectors. He assured investors of Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to providing a secure investment environment, offering legal protection and avenues for profit repatriation.