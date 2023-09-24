Soldier embraces martyrdom amid intense fire exchange in N Waziristan Operation

A soldier of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire that occurred amid an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District.

An intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists, whereas the troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Shakeel Shafqat (age 21 years, resident of District Khanewal), having fought gallantly, embraced, Shahadat, during the operation. “Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorist found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.