Thailand’s opposition move forward party names new leader

Thailand’s opposition Move Forward named a new leader on Saturday after Pita Limjaroenrat, who led the party to a stunning election victory in May, was thwarted in his efforts to become premier.

Chaithawat Tulathon, a former political magazine editor, will head Move Forward, which won the most seats in parliament on a wave of youth and urban support over its anti-establishment policies. The progressive party will lead the opposition after conservative lawmakers and an unelected senate blocked its attempts to form a government. Pita stepped down as party leader earlier this month amid a host of legal and legislative challenges that many see as part of a pattern by the pro-military and royalist establishment to diminish a new generation of leaders.

In July, he was suspended from parliament over allegations he owned shares in a media company, making him unfit for office. Pita denies this. Chaithawat, who was previously the party’s secretary-general, called the move a “temporary restructuring” while Pita clears his name. Pita would continue on as advisor to the party and manage activities outside parliament, Chaitawat said. Earlier this week, the courts banned a prominent Move Forward party supporter, Pannika Wanich, from politics for life over a photo she posted online more than a decade ago that was deemed disrespectful to the monarchy and in breach of ethical standards.