Alvi urges to pay special attention towards provision of education to girls

Talking to Caretaker Education Minister Madad Ali in Islamabad on Saturday, President Dr. Arif Alvi said mosques can be used as educational institutions from Fajr to Zohar of imparting education to children. He said online education in remote areas will also be useful in this regard.

The President urged to pay special attention towards the provision of education to girls and Persons with Disabilities.

Highlighting the importance of professional training in the country, he said it is incumbent on us to equip the youth especially women with technical skills and knowledge.

Commenting on the Higher Education of country, Dr. Arif Alvi urged universities to focus on modern knowledge including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Security and Cloud Computing.

Terming to equip the students with Information Technology as inevitable, he asked universities to start two-year degree programs also with four-year degree programs and online education.

Expressing concerns over the low rate of enrollment at universities in Pakistan as compared to region, the President said online education and evening shifts in universities can overcome this issue significantly. Matters pertaining to the Federal Urdu University were also come under discussion. SABA

CAA divided into two separate organizations: In order to divide the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a nine-member committee has been established.

A notification was issued according to which, the Ministry of Aviation’s Joint Secretary II – Shazia Rizvi – has been appointed as the chairperson of the nine-member committee.

The notification stated that Vice Air Marshal Taimoor Iqbal will serve as the deputy of the committee, meanwhile, the other committee members comprised of Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation, Asif Iqbal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Abdul Malik, Deputy Director General of Regulatory CAA, Nadir Shafiq, President of Aircraft Accident Investigation Board, Commodore Mirza Aamir, Director Finance of CAA, Saqib Butt, Director of Aviation Security, Sameer Saeed, Director of APS, Sadiqul Rahman, and Director HR of CAA, Abid Ali Shah. The nine-member committee is instructed to complete its work by October 15.

As per the notification, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will be divided into the Pakistan Airport Authority and the Bureau of Air Safety Investigation.

The committee will be responsible to transfer the current assets and funds to these two organisations as well as oversee the transfer of employees, records, offices, and furniture.

Additionally, the committee will have the authority to distribute machinery, vehicles, and funds.