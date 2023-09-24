CTD arrests 13 alleged terrorists of banned outfits

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Punjab province has foiled a major terror plot by arresting 13 suspected terrorists linked with a banned out-fits during operations in different areas of Punjab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 83 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 83 suspected persons were interrogated and 13 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested alleged terrorists are Khursheed, Abdul Rasheed, Irfan Ullah, Luqman Khan, Waheed Khan, Rizwan ullah, Muhammad Amir, Sheikh Muhammad, Aamir Ismail, Muhammad Rehman, Wajid Ramzan, Al Hamuddin and Muhammad Osama, who belong to banned organizations Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan, ISIS, Tehreek Jafariya Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. He said that the arrest of these terrorists was carried out during intelligence-based operations in Rawalpind, Attack, Bahawal Nagar, Lahore, Jehlum, shekhupura and Bahawalpur.

He said that the explosive material 4999 gms, IED bomb one, detonators 29, protective fuse wire 49 feet, prima cards 2 feet, pistol 30 bore one with bullets 7 nos., SMG rifle one with 80 bullets, 42 pamphlets of the banned organization, 23 stickers, one mobile phone and 14870 rupees in cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

The spokesman said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations. The police have registered 8 cases against the terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.

He said that 625 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 27229 persons were checked, 105 suspects were arrested, 101 FIRs were registered and 49 recoveries were made during these operations.The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti state elements behind bars, he said and concluded that In case of any related information, call the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800 11111.