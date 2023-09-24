Naqvi declares peace as indispensible between Pakistan-China ties

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi’s China visit accomplished successfully. CM Mohsin Naqvi departed for his return to Pakistan today. CM Mohsin Naqvi’s China visit remained highly beneficial with regard to bilateral relations especially enhancing cooperation in the agriculture and industry sectors. “Mohsin Naqvi in China” remained top trend of twitter. The Chinese media gave a special significance and prominent coverage to CM Mohsin Naqvi’s visit. CM Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated Ningxia International Friendship Citizen Forum comprising more than 18 countries. Mohsin Naqvi is the first Chief Minister in the history of Pakistan who inaugurated this forum. CM Mohsin Naqvi made an important address in the Ningxia Friendship Citizen Forum. CM Mohsin Naqvi emphasized on peace and prosperity for a bright future in the region. CM in his address declared peace as indispensible between Pakistan-China relations.

Owing to the endeavours of CM Mohsin Naqvi, an agreement on the documents was signed to declare Sahiwal and Bahawalpur as “Sister Cities” with the Chinese cities. Sahiwal and Wuzhong, Bahawalpur and Zong Wei will collaborate in all sectors. Sister Cities will provide assistance in the economy, trade, science and technology sectors. Sister cities will provide cooperation for the promotion of education, agriculture, health, culture and tourism. The prominent officials of “Sister Cities” and concerned departments will exchange mutual delegations and technology. CM Mohsin Naqvi also visited Ningxia General Hospital and Medical University. CM Mohsin Naqvi also inspected solid waste management, safe city cameras, policing and road infrastructure in Beijing. CM Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with the Communist Party Secretary Liang Ya Shong at Yangchuan while two Vice Governors organized ceremonies in his honour. The ministerial delegation of Punjab participated in the 6th China-Arab Expo at Yangchuan. Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Secretary Finance Mujahid Sher Dil also accompanied him. CM Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the Government of China and government officials accorded him and the delegation a warm welcome. “I especially thank the Secretary of Ningxia Communist Party.” Mohsin Naqvi extended an invitation to the Party Secretary of Ningxia to visit Punjab and he duly accepted the invitation to visit Punjab. CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that the signing on the documents of agreement to declare Sahiwal and Bahawalpur as “Sister Cities” with the two Chinese cities is a great success. Mutual cooperation will further enhance in the light of these agreements. During meetings with the Vice Governors of Ningxia, it was agreed to enhance technical cooperation in the sectors of agriculture, irrigation, industry and information technology. CM Mohsin Naqvi monitored health, agricultural research, industry, one window operation and citizen facilities in Ningxia. It will be our utmost endeavour that the people of Punjab benefit from the fruits of China visit, added CM Mohsin Naqvi. CM Mohsin Naqvi said that in the backdrop of China visit, immediate steps will be taken to provide relief to the people of Punjab along with provision of expeditious services in an improved manner.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi directed telephonically the administration and WASA officials to reach the field and ordered Rescue 1122 and other institutions to make advance preparations in view of apprehension of an emergency situation.CM Mohsin Naqvi also directed to take prompt measures for water drainage in the districts adding that special teams should be deployed for water drainage at the main roads and low-lying areas.CM Mohsin Naqvi outlined that the current situation arising out of continuous rain in various cities needs to take emergency measures.