Need to increase manpower export stressed

In pursuance of the directives of the Prime Minister to enhance manpower export, Jawad Sohrab Malik, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development convened a meeting with Overseas Employments Promotors (OEPs) in the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development. The Meeting was attended by prominent OEPs who were invited on the basis of their highest performance in export of labour force.

The SAPM on OP&HRD Jawad Sohrab Malik, in his opening remarks, underlined the importance of agenda of the meeting to increase manpower export and invited the participants to provide their valuable input in this regard. He assured unflinching support of the Ministry in resolving issues being confronted by OEPs representatives of Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA) and discussed means to enhance manpower export in accordance with Government instructions. On the invitation of the SAPM on OP&HRD, the Executive Director NAVTTC and DG Immigration and Passport Office, Islamabad along with senior officers also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the OEPs raised some technical issues which they had been facing while coordinating with the relevant offices during the process of issuance of visas and clearance of other formalities for the intending emigrants. The SAPM stressed upon a close coordination and cooperation among all the relevant departments so that export of highly skilled manpower could be maximised. In this regard, special instructions were issued to National Vocational and Technical Training Commission/NAVTTC, Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment/BE&OE, Director General Immigration and Passports/DGI&P, Islamabad for assisting the job of OEPs in areas related to their respective jurisdictions and mandate. The SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik directed the OEPs to provide a detailed breakup of issues being faced by them along with a proposal for their possible solution thereof within the next three days so that those issues may be resolved immediately in accordance with law.

Furthering the support of Ministry of OP&HRD for the PEOPA Representatives, a Special Facilitation Cell for addressing the concerns highlighted by OECs has been set up under the supervision of Honourable Jawad Sohrab Malik in the Ministry. No impediment should come in the way of OECs’ functions in maximizing the hurdle-free export of our manpower in different destinations of their work, SAPM remarked.